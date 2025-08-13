Socorro man sentenced to 15 years in prison for crime sprees

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Armando Bejarano, 39, received a 15-year state prison sentence after carrying out "multiple crime sprees over several years." A spokesperson for the El Paso District Attorney's Office says Bejarano, a Socorro resident, pleaded guilty to 24 felony offenses that occurred between 2019 and 2024.

Charges

"Bejarano pleaded guilty to multiple first-degree, second-degree, third-degree, and state jail felonies, including three counts of Manufacturing or Delivering a Controlled Substance, 13 counts of Theft of Property, two counts of Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle, two counts of Criminal Mischief, as well as Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Burglary of a Building, Abandoning/Endangering a Child, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon," the spokesperson explained.

District Attorney James Montoya says that Bejarano "wrecked havoc on his neighborhood" by stealing, vandalizing property, dealing drugs, and engaging in other lawless behaviors.

ABC-7 reported in January 2024 that law enforcement officers had arrested Bejarano 27 times in 2023.

Sentencing

"Bejarano was sentenced to 15 years in state prison on each of the first- and second-degree counts," the DA's Office stated. "He also received the maximum 10 years on each third-degree felony charge and the maximum of two years on each of the state jail felonies."

Bejarano is going to serve his sentences concurrently. He also waived his right to all appeals.