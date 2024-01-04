El Paso Sheriff’s deputies apprehend man arrested 27 times in 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff's deputies apprehended 37-year-old Armando Bejarano on four outstanding criminal warrants on December 28, 2023.

The Sheriff's Office previously arrested Bejarano for property theft, the Horizon City Police Department arrested him for property theft in the past, and the Socorro Police Department previously arrested him for evading arrest and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

In total, Bejarano was booked on a $71,500 bond in the El Paso County Detention Facility. A Criminal Jail Magistrate reduced his bond to $41,500 on December 30,2023. He posted bond the next day and was released from jail. Law enforcement officers arrested Bejarano 27 times in 2023.

"The majority of these arrests were related to property-related crimes, aggravated assault, weapons, and narcotics offenses," a Sheriff's Office spokesperson explained in a news release Thursday. "Despite Bejarano's extensive criminal history, he has been granted personal recognizance bonds and has had his bond reduced on multiple occasions."

The Sheriff's Office says it will continue to diligently address criminal activity in El Paso County, and it remains committed to ensuring public safety and apprehending "individuals who threaten public safety."