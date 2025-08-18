Texas Tech University System, FBI partner to improve national security.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The FBI and the Texas Tech University System have entered into a landmark Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) to advance U.S. national security, cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection.

Texas Tech officials say the agreement, signed Aug. 18, marks a significant milestone in the shared commitment of the FBI and the TTU System to advance innovation, enhance national security, and foster meaningful collaboration between federal agencies and leading higher education institutions.

According to the agreement, the FBI will utilize university-led research and development through TTU’s Critical Infrastructure Security Institute (CISI),

The institute addresses vulnerabilities in the nation’s most vital systems, including the electric grid, water utilities, communication systems, military assets and other infrastructure critical to the economy.

"This partnership is a testament to the commitment of our universities to address the world’s most pressing needs and create innovative, collaborative and sustainable solutions," Tedd L. Motchell, M.D., the Chancellor of the TTU System said. "We are grateful for this opportunity and look forward to all we will accomplish together.”

Through this agreement, the FBI and TTU System institutions will work together on advanced research, expand training opportunities and enhance the resilience of infrastructure sectors such as energy, water, telecommunications, health care and defense.

This partnership positions the TTU System and West Texas as key leaders in defending the nation’s security, delivering innovation, education and workforce development that will protect the nation for years to come.