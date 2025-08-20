Funeral services for Cacique Jose Sierra Sr. announced

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo is honoring the life of Cacique Jose Sierra Sr. through a series of events next week. Sierra, who served as the tribe's spiritual leaders for many years, died over the weekend.

The pueblo posted the following funerary schedule to its Speaking Rock Facebook page:

Speaking Rock announced earlier this week that it will reopen on Friday, August 22, 2025 at 9 AM.

Cacique Sierra was born in 1943 and grew up during a challenging time for both his family and the Tiguas. Throughout his life he was a connection between the tribe and the rest of the world, according to Governor Michael Silvas.

Sierra worked for 30 years as a location scout for the then El Paso Convention and Visitors Bureau's film office. Historic neighborhoods, the area's desert landscapes and landmarks were highlighted on the big screen.