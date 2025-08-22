Speaking Rock temporarily reopens during mourning period for Cacique Jose G. Sierra Sr.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- While mourning the death of Cacique Jose G. Sierra Sr., Speaking Rock is reopening for this weekend.

Ysleta del Sur Pueblo facilities closed to honor their spiritual leader's passing on Saturday, August 16, 2025. A concert set for last Saturday was canceled after the death was announced.

The entertainment center will reopen for the weekend, then close for funeral proceedings next week. By closing Speaking Rock, the tribe aims to honor its traditions and the Cacique's memory, a tribe official explained.

Find the full funerary schedule here.