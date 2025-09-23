Skip to Content
Borderland auto dealers raising concerns over new rule banning paper license plates

today at 6:08 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Legislature passed House Bill 718 back in 2023 to address concerns related to the "fraudulent use of paper license tags." Now, however, auto dealers in El Paso County say that since the new rule took effect on July 1, 2025, it has created a backlog and an increase in permit transaction times.

"We're expecting the state of Texas to realize the problem that we've encountered already," said Luis Fierro, owner of LGF Motors in El Paso's Lower Valley.

According to Fierro, once a customer buys a vehicle, they submit everything to webDEALER, but they are taking between 24 to 48 days to complete the transaction and that's what's causing the delay and not the auto dealerships.

The County's Tax Assessor-Collector's Office is the one in charge of fulfilling these permits once a purchase is made.

County Assessor Gonzalez says his office needs personnel to fill out a 6,000-application backlog.

