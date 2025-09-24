Dallas ICE facility shooting: 1 victim dead; FBI director says shell casings engraved with ‘ANTI ICE’ message

Update (11:50 AM): Texas Governor Greg Abbott released this statement about the shooting:

"The attack on the ICE facility in Dallas this morning was horrific. Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those affected by this brutal and inexcusable act of violence. I have been in communication with federal officials and assured them, the State of Texas will provide all necessary resources to investigate this attempted assassination. We will not let this cowardly attack impede our efforts to secure the border, enforce immigration law, and ensure law and order. The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard will continue our work with the Department of Homeland Security and ICE to arrest, detain, and deport any individuals in this country illegally — without interruption. We are a nation defined by our value for peaceful discourse, and our respect for law and order. In other parts of the world, political violence grips countries after every change in leadership, strangling their nation, and putting lives at risk every day. America cannot and will not become a country prone to such violence. The ongoing onslaught of violent and subversive rhetoric from the Left threatens to degrade the most prized and basic values our nation was founded upon and must be denounced at every turn. I urge all Americans to unite and stand for the common values that make us the greatest nation in the history of the world."

Update (10:48 PM): FBI Director Kash Patel released photos of unspent shell casings recovered from the scene of the shooting in Dallas. Patel says the casings were engraved with the phrase "ANTI ICE."

This morning just before 7am local time, an individual fired multiple rounds at a Dallas, Texas ICE facility, killing one, wounding several others, before taking his own life. FBI, DHS, ATF are on the ground with Dallas PD and state authorities.



While the investigation is… pic.twitter.com/SMOyxiKLqA — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 24, 2025

ICE also released a statement addressing the shooting. Read the statement in full below:

"ICE and Dallas police have secured the scene at our Dallas field office, where a shooter opened fire on the facility this morning, firing indiscriminately at the building and those in the sallyport. We can confirm that three individuals were shot and two are deceased. The shooter is also deceased by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No ICE officers were physically injured, and we are working alongside the FBI and local law enforcement.

This isn’t the first time this location has been targeted; less than a month ago, a man walked in with what he claimed was a bomb. This violence must stop." ICE

UPDATE (7:49 MT): One victim died on the scene and two have been hospitalized.

Originally Published: 24 SEP 25 08:41 ET

Updated: 24 SEP 25 09:11 ET

By Priscilla Alvarez, Leigh Waldman, Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — At least two detainees were shot at an US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas on Wednesday morning, according to two law enforcement officials with knowledge of the incident.

A suspect is dead from a self-inflicted gun shot wound, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on X.

“Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities,” Noem’s post read. The motive in the shooting is unknown, she said.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said on CNN earlier Wednesday three people were shot, all of whom were taken to a hospital. He did not specify who the three people were.

“Preliminary information is a possible sniper,” Lyons said.

ICE employees, civilians, and immigrant detainees are generally among those at the facility.

Wednesday’s shooting marked at least the third instance of an ICE or Customs and Border Protection facility being targeted by gunfire in Texas this year.

On July 4, a group of assailants targeted the Prairieland Detention Center, near Fort Worth, in what authorities described as a coordinated attack that left a local police officer shot in the neck. The officer survived, and more than a dozen people have been charged for their alleged roles in the attack.

Days later, a 27-year-old man with a rifle and tactical gear was killed by police after he opened fire on a Border Patrol facility in McAllen. Two officers and a Border Patrol employee were injured, and dozens of rounds were exchanged between the shooter and law enforcement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Michael Williams contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.