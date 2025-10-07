Texas National Guard members depart from Fort Bliss to deploy to Chicago

Texas National Guard appears to arrive in Indiana amid legal fight over deployment in neighboring Illinois

Texas National Guard now headed to Illinois, source says

Members of the Texas National Guard are now en route to Illinois following the Trump administration’s ordering of troops from the state to conduct operations in the Chicago area, a law enforcement source familiar with the operations tells CNN.

As part of the deployment, a US military Globemaster C-17 transport plane departed the Fort Bliss military installation in El Paso, Texas, Monday evening, and is currently headed to Illinois, the source said.

Earlier Monday evening, Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted a photo of Texas guards members carrying riot gear boarding a military transport aircraft.

Abbott tweets picture of Texas National Guard "deploying now"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted this photo of Texas National Guard troops deploying.Greg Abbott/X

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted a picture of several Texas National Guard members – outfitted in fatigues, helmets and handheld shields – boarding a military aircraft, writing that the troops are “deploying now” ahead of the anticipated arrival of National Guard members in Illinois Monday night.

His state’s National Guard “began their deployment as they were loading on planes in Texas, boarding for flights to parts of the country where they will be able to safeguard ICE officials and other federal officials as they try to enforce the laws of the United States of America,” Abbott told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday night.

The deployment comes after Illinois and the city of Chicago sued the Trump administration earlier Monday, calling the plans to move troops from the Illinois and Texas National Guards into Chicago “illegal, dangerous, and unconstitutional.”

A federal judge has given the administration two days to respond to the lawsuit, but she didn’t immediately block the deployment.