Texas job growth remains steady in April as unemployment holds at 4.3 percent

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas added 300 nonfarm jobs in April, bringing the state’s total to 14.39 million jobs, while the unemployment rate held steady at 4.3 percent, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.

Over the past year, Texas added 82,400 jobs, marking an annual nonfarm growth rate of 0.6 percent, which outpaced the national growth rate by 0.4 percentage points.

Texas’ civilian labor force stood at 15.89 million in April, down by 21,800 from the previous month, but still up by 49,200 compared with a year ago.

“Texas continues to demonstrate economic resilience by outpacing the national growth rate and reaching nearly 14.4 million jobs,” Texas Workforce Commission Chairman Joe Esparza said. “Through our support for initiatives like the Texas Jobs Council, we are gathering the insights necessary to keep our workforce competitive, so Texas employers can continue to lead their industries and drive our state’s growth.”

Professional and Business Services posted the largest private sector gain in April, adding 4,700 jobs. Construction followed with 3,500 new jobs, while Trade, Transportation, and Utilities added 1,300 positions.

Construction also recorded the highest annual growth rate among major industries for the 21st consecutive month, rising 2.1 percent in April.

“The growth we see across industries like construction and professional services translates to more high-demand opportunities for working Texans,” TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III said. “TWC is committed to helping all Texans access these opportunities, which is why we continue to prioritize support for foster youth transitioning into the workforce and champion Second Chance initiatives that help people find paths to stable, successful careers.”

Among metropolitan areas, Midland recorded the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.9 percent in April, followed by Abilene at 3.0 percent. College Station, Bryan and San Angelo each posted unemployment rates of 3.1 percent.

“To maintain a strong labor market, we must ensure that every Texan has a chance to enter the workforce, pursue their career goals, and achieve prosperity,” TWC Commissioner Representing the Public Brent Connett said. “TWC is enabling more Texans to contribute to the overall strength of our economy through services like Vocational Rehabilitation and essential child care support for working families.”

The Texas Workforce Commission said employment estimates are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics and are subject to revision.