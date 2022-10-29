Best-performing Texas stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Texas last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28. Stocks headquartered in Texas, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion were considered. 65 stocks met the criteria in Texas.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +22.1% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
#30. Phillips 66 (PSX)
– Last week price change: +3.7% (+$3.76)
– Market cap: $50.1 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing
#29. HF Sinclair Corp (DINO)
– Last week price change: +3.8% (+$2.23)
– Market cap: $13.3 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing
#28. Westlake Corp. (WLK)
– Last week price change: +4.3% (+$4.05)
– Market cap: $12.6 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Commodity Chemicals
#27. Service Corp. International/US (SCI)
– Last week price change: +4.5% (+$2.65)
– Market cap: $9.7 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Specialized Consumer Services
#26. Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)
– Last week price change: +4.6% (+$4.84)
– Market cap: $461.4 billion
– Headquarters: Irving
– Sector: Integrated Oil & Gas
#25. Range Resources Corp. (RRC)
– Last week price change: +5.0% (+$1.28)
– Market cap: $6.6 billion
– Headquarters: Fort Worth
– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
#24. APA Corp. (APA)
– Last week price change: +5.2% (+$2.25)
– Market cap: $14.8 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
#23. Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO)
– Last week price change: +5.3% (+$5.37)
– Market cap: $15.0 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Gas Utilities
#22. Vistra Corp. (VST)
– Last week price change: +5.7% (+$1.23)
– Market cap: $9.6 billion
– Headquarters: Irving
– Sector: Independent Power Producers & Energy Tra
#21. Lennox International (LII)
– Last week price change: +5.7% (+$12.86)
– Market cap: $8.4 billion
– Headquarters: Richardson
– Sector: Building Products
#20. Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN)
– Last week price change: +5.8% (+$0.36)
– Market cap: $7.3 billion
– Headquarters: Spring
– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
#19. Quanta Services (PWR)
– Last week price change: +5.8% (+$7.77)
– Market cap: $20.2 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Construction & Engineering
#18. Halliburton Co. (HAL)
– Last week price change: +6.1% (+$2.07)
– Market cap: $32.6 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
#17. Copart (CPRT)
– Last week price change: +6.1% (+$6.73)
– Market cap: $27.7 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Diversified Support Services
#16. Dell Technologies (DELL)
– Last week price change: +6.3% (+$2.31)
– Market cap: $10.1 billion
– Headquarters: Round Rock
– Sector: Technology Hardware, Storage & Periphera
#15. McKesson Corp. (MCK)
– Last week price change: +6.5% (+$24.08)
– Market cap: $56.7 billion
– Headquarters: Irving
– Sector: Health Care Distributors
#14. CenterPoint Energy (CNP)
– Last week price change: +6.7% (+$1.80)
– Market cap: $18.1 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Multi-Utilities
#13. Crown Castle (CCI)
– Last week price change: +7.2% (+$8.91)
– Market cap: $57.4 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Specialized REITs
#12. Sysco Corp. (SYY)
– Last week price change: +7.4% (+$5.93)
– Market cap: $43.6 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Food Distributors
#11. AT&T (T)
– Last week price change: +8.1% (+$1.38)
– Market cap: $131.8 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Integrated Telecommunication Services
#10. Texas Pacific Land Corp. (TPL)
– Last week price change: +8.5% (+$181.16)
– Market cap: $17.9 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
#9. Comerica (CMA)
– Last week price change: +8.8% (+$5.73)
– Market cap: $9.3 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Regional Banks
#8. Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB)
– Last week price change: +9.1% (+$10.32)
– Market cap: $41.9 billion
– Headquarters: Irving
– Sector: Household Products
#7. Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)
– Last week price change: +9.2% (+$13.13)
– Market cap: $10.0 billion
– Headquarters: San Antonio
– Sector: Regional Banks
#6. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)
– Last week price change: +9.5% (+$3.13)
– Market cap: $21.5 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Airlines
#5. Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
– Last week price change: +10.0% (+$5.62)
– Market cap: $9.7 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Building Products
#4. AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)
– Last week price change: +10.2% (+$11.74)
– Market cap: $5.5 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Health Care Services
#3. GameStop Corp. Class A (GME)
– Last week price change: +11.3% (+$2.87)
– Market cap: $8.6 billion
– Headquarters: Grapevine
– Sector: Computer & Electronics Retail
#2. DR Horton (DHI)
– Last week price change: +11.8% (+$8.23)
– Market cap: $27.1 billion
– Headquarters: Arlington
– Sector: Homebuilding
#1. ChampionX Corp. (CHX)
– Last week price change: +22.1% (+$5.13)
– Market cap: $5.7 billion
– Headquarters: The Woodlands
– Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services