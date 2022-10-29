Skip to Content
stacker-Texas
By
Published 10:58 PM

Best-performing Texas stocks last week


photofriday // Shutterstock

Best-performing Texas stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Texas last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28. Stocks headquartered in Texas, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion were considered. 65 stocks met the criteria in Texas.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +22.1% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.


Stacker

#30. Phillips 66 (PSX)

– Last week price change: +3.7% (+$3.76)
– Market cap: $50.1 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing


Stacker

#29. HF Sinclair Corp (DINO)

– Last week price change: +3.8% (+$2.23)
– Market cap: $13.3 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing


Stacker

#28. Westlake Corp. (WLK)

– Last week price change: +4.3% (+$4.05)
– Market cap: $12.6 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Commodity Chemicals


Stacker

#27. Service Corp. International/US (SCI)

– Last week price change: +4.5% (+$2.65)
– Market cap: $9.7 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Specialized Consumer Services


Stacker

#26. Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)

– Last week price change: +4.6% (+$4.84)
– Market cap: $461.4 billion
– Headquarters: Irving
– Sector: Integrated Oil & Gas


Stacker

#25. Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

– Last week price change: +5.0% (+$1.28)
– Market cap: $6.6 billion
– Headquarters: Fort Worth
– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production


Stacker

#24. APA Corp. (APA)

– Last week price change: +5.2% (+$2.25)
– Market cap: $14.8 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production


Stacker

#23. Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO)

– Last week price change: +5.3% (+$5.37)
– Market cap: $15.0 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Gas Utilities


Stacker

#22. Vistra Corp. (VST)

– Last week price change: +5.7% (+$1.23)
– Market cap: $9.6 billion
– Headquarters: Irving
– Sector: Independent Power Producers & Energy Tra


Stacker

#21. Lennox International (LII)

– Last week price change: +5.7% (+$12.86)
– Market cap: $8.4 billion
– Headquarters: Richardson
– Sector: Building Products


Stacker

#20. Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN)

– Last week price change: +5.8% (+$0.36)
– Market cap: $7.3 billion
– Headquarters: Spring
– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production


Stacker

#19. Quanta Services (PWR)

– Last week price change: +5.8% (+$7.77)
– Market cap: $20.2 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Construction & Engineering


Stacker

#18. Halliburton Co. (HAL)

– Last week price change: +6.1% (+$2.07)
– Market cap: $32.6 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services


Stacker

#17. Copart (CPRT)

– Last week price change: +6.1% (+$6.73)
– Market cap: $27.7 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Diversified Support Services


Stacker

#16. Dell Technologies (DELL)

– Last week price change: +6.3% (+$2.31)
– Market cap: $10.1 billion
– Headquarters: Round Rock
– Sector: Technology Hardware, Storage & Periphera


Stacker

#15. McKesson Corp. (MCK)

– Last week price change: +6.5% (+$24.08)
– Market cap: $56.7 billion
– Headquarters: Irving
– Sector: Health Care Distributors


Stacker

#14. CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

– Last week price change: +6.7% (+$1.80)
– Market cap: $18.1 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Multi-Utilities


Stacker

#13. Crown Castle (CCI)

– Last week price change: +7.2% (+$8.91)
– Market cap: $57.4 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Specialized REITs


Stacker

#12. Sysco Corp. (SYY)

– Last week price change: +7.4% (+$5.93)
– Market cap: $43.6 billion
– Headquarters: Houston
– Sector: Food Distributors


Stacker

#11. AT&T (T)

– Last week price change: +8.1% (+$1.38)
– Market cap: $131.8 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Integrated Telecommunication Services


Stacker

#10. Texas Pacific Land Corp. (TPL)

– Last week price change: +8.5% (+$181.16)
– Market cap: $17.9 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production


Stacker

#9. Comerica (CMA)

– Last week price change: +8.8% (+$5.73)
– Market cap: $9.3 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Regional Banks


Stacker

#8. Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB)

– Last week price change: +9.1% (+$10.32)
– Market cap: $41.9 billion
– Headquarters: Irving
– Sector: Household Products


Stacker

#7. Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

– Last week price change: +9.2% (+$13.13)
– Market cap: $10.0 billion
– Headquarters: San Antonio
– Sector: Regional Banks


Stacker

#6. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

– Last week price change: +9.5% (+$3.13)
– Market cap: $21.5 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Airlines


Stacker

#5. Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

– Last week price change: +10.0% (+$5.62)
– Market cap: $9.7 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Building Products


Stacker

#4. AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

– Last week price change: +10.2% (+$11.74)
– Market cap: $5.5 billion
– Headquarters: Dallas
– Sector: Health Care Services


Stacker

#3. GameStop Corp. Class A (GME)

– Last week price change: +11.3% (+$2.87)
– Market cap: $8.6 billion
– Headquarters: Grapevine
– Sector: Computer & Electronics Retail


Stacker

#2. DR Horton (DHI)

– Last week price change: +11.8% (+$8.23)
– Market cap: $27.1 billion
– Headquarters: Arlington
– Sector: Homebuilding


Stacker

#1. ChampionX Corp. (CHX)

– Last week price change: +22.1% (+$5.13)
– Market cap: $5.7 billion
– Headquarters: The Woodlands
– Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

Article Topic Follows: stacker-Texas

Stacker

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content