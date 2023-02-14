

Counties with the highest diabetes rate in Texas

Diabetes rates have been on the rise for the last two decades, and show no sign of abating. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 11.3% of the U.S. population suffers from diabetes—though many of those affected do not know they have the chronic illness.

Diabetes was the 8th leading cause of death in 2020, but the disease does not impact all Americans equally. Instead, variables like poverty level, geographic region, and race all influence diabetes rates, meaning some Americans are disproportionately impacted by the disease.

The Southeastern portion of the U.S. has a particularly high concentration of counties with elevated diabetes rates, with parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Texas, and nearly all of Louisiana, along with other states, facing some of the highest rates. Studies have shown that lack of access to healthy, affordable foods and health care services, exposure to environmental toxins, and other health hazards associated with poverty and systemic racism contribute to the increased likelihood of developing diabetes. These same conditions also mean that poor, non-white Americans are more likely to endure complications and have higher mortality rates from diabetes than wealthier white Americans with the disease.

The proportion of young people with diabetes is projected to increase over the next several decades, with racial, geographic, and socioeconomic disparities only growing larger if trends continue. Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified the counties in Texas with the highest percentage of adults with diabetes. Ties were broken by the broader Quality of Life rank provided by the analysis, which includes other poor physical and mental health indicators. The age-adjusted diabetes rate was obtained through the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.



#25. La Salle County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 16% (4 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #158

— Quality of life rank: #223

— Length of life rank: #65

– Estimated county population: 7,500



#24. Jim Wells County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 16% (4 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #232

— Quality of life rank: #224

— Length of life rank: #225

– Estimated county population: 40,452



#23. Swisher County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 16% (4 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #241

— Quality of life rank: #225

— Length of life rank: #234

– Estimated county population: 7,340



#22. Terry County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 16% (4 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #234

— Quality of life rank: #229

— Length of life rank: #221

– Estimated county population: 12,183



#21. Val Verde County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 17% (5 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #78

— Quality of life rank: #108

— Length of life rank: #67

– Estimated county population: 49,028



#20. Kinney County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 17% (5 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #74

— Quality of life rank: #128

— Length of life rank: #50

– Estimated county population: 3,670



#19. Cochran County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 17% (5 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #162

— Quality of life rank: #192

— Length of life rank: #102

– Estimated county population: 2,897



#18. Frio County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 17% (5 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #186

— Quality of life rank: #218

— Length of life rank: #150

– Estimated county population: 20,379



#17. Dawson County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 17% (5 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #242

— Quality of life rank: #241

— Length of life rank: #231

– Estimated county population: 12,974



#16. Webb County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 18% (6 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #75

— Quality of life rank: #185

— Length of life rank: #29

– Estimated county population: 277,681



#15. Jim Hogg County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 18% (6 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #212

— Quality of life rank: #197

— Length of life rank: #202

– Estimated county population: 5,184



#14. Duval County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 18% (6 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #229

— Quality of life rank: #206

— Length of life rank: #229

– Estimated county population: 11,058



#13. Cameron County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 18% (6 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #114

— Quality of life rank: #208

— Length of life rank: #41

– Estimated county population: 424,180



#12. Hidalgo County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 18% (6 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #96

— Quality of life rank: #212

— Length of life rank: #27

– Estimated county population: 875,200



#11. Culberson County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 19% (7 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #178

— Quality of life rank: #216

— Length of life rank: #102

– Estimated county population: 2,149



#10. Maverick County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 19% (7 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #164

— Quality of life rank: #219

— Length of life rank: #76

– Estimated county population: 58,378



#9. Zapata County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 19% (7 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #154

— Quality of life rank: #228

— Length of life rank: #56

– Estimated county population: 14,172



#8. Hudspeth County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 19% (7 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #224

— Quality of life rank: #244

— Length of life rank: #102

– Estimated county population: 4,906



#7. Willacy County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 20% (8 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #202

— Quality of life rank: #226

— Length of life rank: #164

– Estimated county population: 21,161



#6. Dimmit County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 20% (8 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #227

— Quality of life rank: #233

— Length of life rank: #204

– Estimated county population: 9,925



#5. Brooks County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 20% (8 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #244

— Quality of life rank: #238

— Length of life rank: #243

– Estimated county population: 6,964



#4. Kenedy County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 20% (8 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #NR

— Quality of life rank: #NR

— Length of life rank: #NR

– Estimated county population: 379



#3. Zavala County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 21% (9 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #239

— Quality of life rank: #239

— Length of life rank: #214

– Estimated county population: 11,840



#2. Presidio County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 21% (9 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #106

— Quality of life rank: #242

— Length of life rank: #12

– Estimated county population: 6,508



#1. Starr County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 21% (9 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #208

— Quality of life rank: #243

— Length of life rank: #73

– Estimated county population: 64,266