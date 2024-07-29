

Interior Design // Shutterstock

Most popular car colors in Texas

Take a stroll around a vintage car show, and you’ll see pops of color everywhere. You might spot a 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner in bright yellow, a common color in the muscle car era, or a 1975 Chevy Nova in sleek orange.

But parking garages and driveways today are filled with white, gray, and black cars—so what gives? Have drivers become more boring and, therefore, now choose more muted colors for their cars? White tops the charts, with 25% of all new car registrations in 2023 being white, according to Edmunds.

To see what colors hold sway today in Texas, CheapInsurance.com compiled a ranking of the most popular car colors using data from Edmunds, based on a national analysis. Car colors were ranked based on their market share of new vehicle retail registrations to individuals in 2023.

Neutrals still top the list of popular car colors, but there are some surprising shades when you get further down. Historically, there are several forces at play when it comes to changing color preferences in cars, including the development of various painting technologies over the years, larger economic trends, and, of course, consumers’ preferences, the Consumerist explained.

Ford’s original Model T was only offered in black since the black asphalt enamels used on the production line dried the quickest and were more durable than other oil-based options. Assembly-line innovations following World War I allowed for colored cars for the first time, and in 1923, Duco paint arrived on the scene, offering an additional array of beautiful colors.

Car manufacturers often hire color experts and assemble focus groups to hypothesize what might be the hot new color, but for the past several decades, black, white, and their child, gray, have led the way in sales.

The recession in the early 2000s may have nudged consumers to more “neutral” colors, Barb Whalen, color and materials design manager at Ford Motor Company, told the Consumerist. Plus, Apple’s sleek white tech products helped solidify the color (or lack thereof) as the hue of the future, as consumers may subconsciously decide to match their iPhone to their new Camry.

Wondering what your state’s color preferences have been? Read on to see the most popular car colors in Texas.



Canva

#5. Dark Blue

– Market share: 7%



Canva

#4. Silver

– Market share: 7%



Canva

#3. Black

– Market share: 21%



Canva

#2. Gray

– Market share: 23%



Canva

#1. White

– Market share: 26%

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Cassidy Grom, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states and Washington D.C.

This story originally appeared on CheapInsurance.com and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.