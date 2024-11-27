

Canva

Movies and TV shows casting in Texas

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Texas, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.



Canva

‘Queer Sci-Fi TV Pilot’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Actor 1 (lead, female, 18-100)

— Actor 4 (supporting, 18-100)

— Actor 3 (supporting, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $40

– Casting locations: Austin

– Learn more about the scripted show here



Canva

‘Project Christmas’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— The Influencer (lead, female, 18-27)

— The Woman (supporting, female, 55-85)

– Average hourly rate: $62

– Casting locations: Austin

– Learn more about the short film here



Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

‘The Dance’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Bella (lead, female, 21-100)

– Average hourly rate: $125

– Casting locations: San Marcos, Irving, San Antonio, Denton, Dallas

– Learn more about the short film here



Canva

‘Absence of Heart’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Lola Payne (supporting, female, 25-45)

— Ms. Valdez (supporting, female, 50-85)

— Gabrielle Dupree (supporting, female, 4-8)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: Houston

– Learn more about the short film here



Canva

‘Untitled Short Film’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Actor (lead, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $40

– Casting locations: Katy, Houston

– Learn more about the short film here



Canva

‘A Winter Ceremony’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— James (supporting, male, 18-26)

— “Longhorn” Dad (supporting, male, 50-60)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Austin, Houston

– Learn more about the feature film here



Canva

‘A Little More, A Little Less’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Olivia (lead, female, 20-27)

— Sean (lead, male, 20-27)

— James (supporting, male, 20-27)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: Dallas, Carrollton, Denton, Fort Worth

– Learn more about the short film here



Canva

‘Liz’s Night Out’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Liz (lead, female, 18-25)

— John (lead, male, 18-25)

— Aaron (day player, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $38

– Casting locations: Houston

– Learn more about the short film here



Canva

‘Bad’ (Working Title)’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Female Warehouse Workers (background extra, female, 25-35)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Richmond

– Learn more about the feature film here



Canva

‘The Later Show,’ Extra’s’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Audience Member (background extra, 18-100)

— Skit Participant (lead, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: San Antonio

– Learn more about the scripted show here



Canva

‘Lowball’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

— Jenna (day player, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $125

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here



Canva

‘Untitled Indie Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Rose (lead, female, 18-26)

— Cop (supporting, male, 40-50)

— Drifter (supporting, male, 20-24)

– Average hourly rate: $43

– Casting locations: Santa Fe, New Mexico; Albuquerque, New Mexico

– Learn more about the feature film here



Canva

‘Tea’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Ben (lead, male, 25-39)

– Average hourly rate: $34

– Casting locations: New Orleans, Louisiana

– Learn more about the short film here



Canva

‘Soda and Shadows’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Hayden (lead, male, 29-31)

— Cole (supporting, male, 25-75)

— Jake (lead, male, 29-32)

– Average hourly rate: $21

– Casting locations: New Orleans, Louisiana

– Learn more about the short film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.