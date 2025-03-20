Kristin Chiasson // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Class of 2025 men’s basketball recruits from Texas

The college basketball recruiting class of 2025 is packed with elite talent, featuring a deep pool of skilled guards, versatile wings, and dominant big men. Top programs like Duke, Kentucky, and Kansas battled for commitments from the nation’s best prospects, many of whom have showcased their abilities on the AAU circuit and in national events. With NIL deals playing an increasing role in recruiting, players are weighing not just coaching and development but also financial opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2025 basketball recruits from Texas using data from 247Sports. Athletes are ranked by their 247Sports Composite ranking. Data is as of March 13, 2025.

#10. Jayden Leverett (C)

– National rank: #100 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #17

– College: Vanderbilt

– High school: Chapin (El Paso, TX)

#9. Jermaine O’Neal Jr. (SF)

– National rank: #97 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #22

– College: SMU

– High school: Dynamic Prep (Southlake, TX)

#8. Patton Pinkins (SG)

– National rank: #80 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #12

– College: Ole Miss

– High school: Frenship (Wolfforth, TX)

#7. Nigel Walls (PF)

– National rank: #63 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #14

– College: SMU

– High school: St. Francis Episcopal School (Houston, TX)

#6. Kayden Edwards (SG)

– National rank: #60 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #11

– College: TCU

– High school: Duncanville (Duncanville, TX)

#5. King Grace (SG)

– National rank: #58 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #10

– College: Mississippi State

– High school: Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX)

#4. Sebastian Williams-Adams (PF)

– National rank: #44 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #10

– College: Auburn

– High school: St. John’s (Houston, TX)

#3. Jaden Toombs (C)

– National rank: #43 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #5

– College: SMU

– High school: Dynamic Prep (Dallas, TX)

#2. Shelton Henderson (SF)

– National rank: #21 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #4

– College: Duke

– High school: Bellaire (Bellaire, TX)

#1. Kingston Flemings (PG)

– National rank: #16 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #3

– College: Houston

– High school: Brennan (San Antonio, TX)

