kovop

Comeback wins are among the most thrilling moments in sports — the lead slowly shrinks, momentum swings, and a game that once seemed lost turns into an unforgettable victory. Over the years, the Dallas Cowboys have delivered dramatic turnaround victories, reminding fans that no game is truly over until the final whistle.

Using data from Pro-Football-Reference.com, Stacker compiled a list of the biggest comeback wins in Dallas Cowboys history. Games were ranked according to the largest point deficit by the winning team. Ties were broken using the most recent game date.

Keep reading to see the 10 biggest comeback wins in Dallas Cowboys history.

#10. Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers

– Date: Oct 2, 2016

– Final score: 24-17

– Largest deficit: 14

#9. Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants

– Date: Oct 11, 2020

– Final score: 37-34

– Largest deficit: 14

#8. Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers

– Date: Sep 25, 2005

– Final score: 34-31

– Largest deficit: 15

#7. Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Redskins

– Date: Dec 16, 1979

– Final score: 35-34

– Largest deficit: 17

#6. Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers

– Date: Dec 23, 1972

– Final score: 30-28

– Largest deficit: 18

#5. Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Redskins

– Date: Sep 5, 1983

– Final score: 31-30

– Largest deficit: 20

#4. Dallas Cowboys vs Atlanta Falcons

– Date: Sep 20, 2020

– Final score: 40-39

– Largest deficit: 20

#3. Dallas Cowboys vs New Orleans Saints

– Date: Oct 21, 1984

– Final score: 30-27

– Largest deficit: 21

#2. Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Redskins

– Date: Sep 12, 1999

– Final score: 41-35

– Largest deficit: 21

#1. Dallas Cowboys @ St. Louis Rams

– Date: Sep 21, 2014

– Final score: 34-31

– Largest deficit: 21