Coldest Novembers in Texas since 1895
Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Novembers in Texas since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we’ve included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.
#10. November 1993 (tie)
– Average temperature: 51°F
– Monthly high temperature: 63.8°F
– Monthly low temperature: 38.2°F
– Total precipitation: 1.25″
#10. November 1957 (tie)
– Average temperature: 51°F
– Monthly high temperature: 61.1°F
– Monthly low temperature: 41°F
– Total precipitation: 3.71″
#10. November 1907 (tie)
– Average temperature: 51°F
– Monthly high temperature: 61.3°F
– Monthly low temperature: 40.6°F
– Total precipitation: 4.11″
#8. November 1991 (tie)
– Average temperature: 50.9°F
– Monthly high temperature: 62.6°F
– Monthly low temperature: 39.2°F
– Total precipitation: 1.5″
#8. November 1932 (tie)
– Average temperature: 50.9°F
– Monthly high temperature: 66°F
– Monthly low temperature: 35.9°F
– Total precipitation: 0.64″
#7. November 1911
– Average temperature: 50.7°F
– Monthly high temperature: 64.2°F
– Monthly low temperature: 37.2°F
– Total precipitation: 1.32″
#6. November 1898
– Average temperature: 50.5°F
– Monthly high temperature: 63.6°F
– Monthly low temperature: 37.5°F
– Total precipitation: 1.48″
#5. November 1895
– Average temperature: 50°F
– Monthly high temperature: 62.4°F
– Monthly low temperature: 37.6°F
– Total precipitation: 2.5″
#4. November 1959
– Average temperature: 49.1°F
– Monthly high temperature: 62.7°F
– Monthly low temperature: 35.5°F
– Total precipitation: 1.19″
#3. November 1972
– Average temperature: 48.8°F
– Monthly high temperature: 59.7°F
– Monthly low temperature: 37.8°F
– Total precipitation: 2.05″
#2. November 1929
– Average temperature: 48°F
– Monthly high temperature: 59.3°F
– Monthly low temperature: 36.7°F
– Total precipitation: 2.49″
#1. November 1976
– Average temperature: 47.8°F
– Monthly high temperature: 59.6°F
– Monthly low temperature: 36°F
– Total precipitation: 1.49″