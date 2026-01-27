The 30 cities in Texas where homes are selling the fastest

Andriy Blokhin // Shutterstock

If you’re buying or selling a home in Texas in early 2026, competition can make a big difference in your strategy. In faster-moving markets, buyers may need to act quickly and come prepared, with homes going under contract in a matter of days. In other cities, listings are sitting longer as economic uncertainty and high costs give buyers and sellers pause.

Nationwide, housing markets are generally slow, although competition varies widely from the Northeast to the South. Understanding where homes are selling the fastest can help buyers gauge how competitive a market is and help sellers set realistic expectations.

To see where homes are selling the fastest in Texas right now, Redfin Real Estate ranked the top cities based on their average “days on market”—the time it takes for a new listing to go under contract. The lower the number, the more competitive the city. Rankings are based on the December 2025 monthly average or monthly average median.

#1. Hunters Creek Village, Texas

– Days on market: 8

– Median sale price: $3,395,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 101.8%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 25.0%

– See Hunters Creek Village homes for sale

#2. Nederland, Texas

– Days on market: 14

– Median sale price: $214,900

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 100.0%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 26.7%

– See Nederland homes for sale

#3. Pecan Acres, Texas

– Days on market: 21

– Median sale price: $337,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 101.4%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 25.0%

– See Pecan Acres homes for sale

#4. Bay City, Texas

– Days on market: 23

– Median sale price: $119,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 92.0%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 22.2%

– See Bay City homes for sale

#5. Paris, Texas

– Days on market: 23

– Median sale price: $149,450

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 93.1%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 11.1%

– See Paris homes for sale

#6. West University Place, Texas

– Days on market: 24

– Median sale price: $2,100,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.9%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 36.4%

– See West University Place homes for sale

#7. Nash, Texas

– Days on market: 25

– Median sale price: $165,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: not available

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 50.0%

– See Nash homes for sale

#8. Saginaw, Texas

– Days on market: 26

– Median sale price: $342,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.0%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 11.1%

– See Saginaw homes for sale

#9. Los Fresnos, Texas

– Days on market: 28

– Median sale price: $268,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 76.2%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 11.1%

– See Los Fresnos homes for sale

#10. Fresno, Texas

– Days on market: 28

– Median sale price: $294,995

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.6%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 20.0%

– See Fresno homes for sale

#11. Santa Fe, Texas

– Days on market: 29

– Median sale price: $351,995

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.8%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 18.2%

– See Santa Fe homes for sale

#12. Selma, Texas

– Days on market: 30

– Median sale price: $262,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.9%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 16.7%

– See Selma homes for sale

#13. Palestine, Texas

– Days on market: 30

– Median sale price: $199,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: not available

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 17.6%

– See Palestine homes for sale

#14. Keene, Texas

– Days on market: 30

– Median sale price: $242,374.50

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.9%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 14.3%

– See Keene homes for sale

#15. Argyle, Texas

– Days on market: 30

– Median sale price: $765,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.9%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

– See Argyle homes for sale

#16. Bellaire, Texas

– Days on market: 31

– Median sale price: $1,137,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.2%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 20.0%

– See Bellaire homes for sale

#17. Greatwood, Texas

– Days on market: 31

– Median sale price: $400,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.1%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 100.0%

– See Greatwood homes for sale

#18. Lake Worth, Texas

– Days on market: 33

– Median sale price: $242,250

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.3%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 16.7%

– See Lake Worth homes for sale

#19. Jacksonville, Texas

– Days on market: 34

– Median sale price: $255,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: not available

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 50.0%

– See Jacksonville homes for sale

#20. Hewitt, Texas

– Days on market: 34

– Median sale price: $265,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.7%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 30.8%

– See Hewitt homes for sale

#21. Coppell, Texas

– Days on market: 34

– Median sale price: $470,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.6%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 22.6%

– See Coppell homes for sale

#22. Wharton, Texas

– Days on market: 34

– Median sale price: $235,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 92.4%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

– See Wharton homes for sale

#23. Shallowater, Texas

– Days on market: 35

– Median sale price: $299,900

– Average sale-to-list ratio: not available

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

– See Shallowater homes for sale

#24. Cinco Ranch, Texas

– Days on market: 35

– Median sale price: $490,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.6%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 25.0%

– See Cinco Ranch homes for sale

#25. Mount Pleasant, Texas

– Days on market: 36

– Median sale price: $269,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.4%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

– See Mount Pleasant homes for sale

#26. Robinson, Texas

– Days on market: 36

– Median sale price: $314,900

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.8%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 20.0%

– See Robinson homes for sale

#27. Henderson, Texas

– Days on market: 36

– Median sale price: $224,900

– Average sale-to-list ratio: not available

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 16.7%

– See Henderson homes for sale

#28. Bedford, Texas

– Days on market: 37

– Median sale price: $368,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.6%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 20.5%

– See Bedford homes for sale

#29. Bridge City, Texas

– Days on market: 38

– Median sale price: $191,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: not available

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 9.1%

– See Bridge City homes for sale

#30. Lake Dallas, Texas

– Days on market: 38

– Median sale price: $335,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.4%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

– See Lake Dallas homes for sale

This story was

produced by

Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.