The recruiting race for the Class of 2027 is already heating up — not just on the field, but in the increasingly complex ecosystem of modern college football, where NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals are reshaping how programs and players navigate early recruitment. For elite underclassmen, talent alone is no longer the only factor drawing attention; marketability, social media presence, and brand potential are now playing pivotal roles in how offers are extended and decisions are made. The top recruits in the 2026 cycle are not only physically advanced and highly skilled — they’re entering high school with endorsement potential and media savviness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2027 football recruits from Texas using data from 247Sports. Players are ranked by their 247Sports composite ratings. Here’s the players from Texas set to dominate Saturdays (and potentially Sundays) for years to come.

#20. Taelyn Mayo (CB)

– National rank: #135 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #12

– College: not committed

– Offers: Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, Baylor, Florida

– High school: Lewisville (Lewisville, TX)

#19. Tre Moore (WR)

– National rank: #126 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #18

– College: not committed

– Offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Duke

– High school: Pflugerville Weiss (Pflugerville, TX)

#18. Brayden Booth (Edge)

– National rank: #119 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #18

– College: not committed

– Offers: Baylor, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Minnesota, North Carolina

– High school: South San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)

#17. Xavier Muhammad (DL)

– National rank: #118 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #12

– College: not committed

– Offers: Houston, Miami, TCU, Arizona State

– High school: South Houston (South Houston, TX)

#16. Jerry Outhouse Jr. (S)

– National rank: #116 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #11

– College: not committed

– Offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Florida

– High school: North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX)

#15. Eli Johnson (S)

– National rank: #115 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #10

– College: Ohio State

– Offers: Ohio State, Arizona State, BYU, Baylor, California

– High school: Cibolo Steele (Cibolo, TX)

#14. Kaden McCarty (Edge)

– National rank: #111 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #17

– College: Texas A&M

– Offers: Texas A&M, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Georgia Tech

– High school: Cy Falls (Houston, TX)

#13. Colton Nussmeier (QB)

– National rank: #104 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #9

– College: not committed

– Offers: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Arizona

– High school: Marcus (Flower Mound, TX)

#12. Qua Ford (OT)

– National rank: #92 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #10

– College: not committed

– Offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida

– High school: Texas High (Texarkana, TX)

#11. Zane Rowe (Edge)

– National rank: #90 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #12

– College: not committed

– Offers: Oklahoma, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor

– High school: Denton Guyer (Denton, TX)

#10. George Toia (DL)

– National rank: #81 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #8

– College: not committed

– Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Kansas

– High school: Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, TX)

#9. Julian Caldwell (WR)

– National rank: #59 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #12

– College: not committed

– Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU

– High school: Argyle (Argyle, TX)

#8. JayQuan Snell (S)

– National rank: #37 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #4

– College: Texas A&M

– Offers: Texas A&M, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn

– High school: Waxahachie (Waxahachie, TX)

#7. Landen Williams-Callis (RB)

– National rank: #36 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #3

– College: not committed

– Offers: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn

– High school: Randle (Richmond, TX)

#6. Ismael Camara (IOL)

– National rank: #29 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #4

– College: not committed

– Offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor

– High school: Gilmer (Gilmer, TX)

#5. Kavian Bryant (QB)

– National rank: #26 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #1

– College: Texas Tech

– Offers: Texas Tech, Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor

– High school: Westwood (Palestine, TX)

#4. Cooper Witten (LB)

– National rank: #21 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #1

– College: not committed

– Offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor

– High school: Liberty Christian (Argyle, TX)

#3. Jalen Brewster (DL)

– National rank: #5 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #1

– College: Texas Tech

– Offers: Texas Tech, Miami, Alabama, Arizona State, Baylor

– High school: Cedar Hill (Cedar Hill, TX)

#2. Kennedy Brown (OT)

– National rank: #4 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #2

– College: not committed

– Offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Clemson

– High school: Kingwood (Humble, TX)

#1. John Meredith III (CB)

– National rank: #1 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #1

– College: not committed

– Offers: Alabama, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Texas, SMU

– High school: North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX)