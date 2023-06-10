New Mexico State Police looking for a missing teen, baby son

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - New Mexico State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage girl and her five month old son.

Jaylisa Lara is 16 years old with brown eyes and long brown hair. She weighs about 150 pounds and is about 5 feet 2 inches tall.

She was last seen Friday in Las Cruces. Her son Jayquan McCall has brown eyes and curly black hair and weighs about 17 pounds, according to the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 575-525-1911.