2 dead, multiple seriously injured in Upper Valley crash

Published 5:21 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KIVA) -- 2 people are dead and multiple others are seriously injured after a car crash in the Upper Valley.

The crash happened at 2:48 this morning at the intersection of Country Club rd. and Memory Ln., near the roundabout. 

According preliminary emergency reports, 2 people were killed on scene, and 3 more were transported to a level one trauma center with serious injuries. 

Police have confirmed 7 people in total were injured, and added special traffic investigators are on scene of the crash.

ABC-7 is actively working to confirm how many people total were inside the car, as well as learning additional information from police and fire about what led up to the crash. 

We'll be sure to keep you updated both on-air and online at KVIA.com as soon as we learn more information. 

Jason McNabb

