Police investigating shooting on the East Mesa, outside Las Cruces

KVIA
Published 12:23 PM

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Several law enforcement agencies are responding to a shooting just outside of Las Cruces Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson with the Las Cruces Police Department tells ABC-7 this is happening at Holman Road and Arroyo Road.

"Las Cruces police and area law enforcement personnel are investigating a shooting that took place on the East Mesa near Holman Road and Arroyo Road. Details are limited at this time. More information will be provided when it is available."

Dan Trujillo

New Mexico State Police were also seen at the scene.

ABC-7 is working to get more details. This is a developing story.

Emma Hoggard

