Skip to Content
Top Stories

El Paso County Sheriff looking for missing man

By
Published 4:35 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Crisis Intervention Team of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding a missing person.

Jose Puga, 20, was reported missing on June 23. He was last seen in the 1300 block of Lomaland Dr. area.

Deputies say Puga was wearing a long sleeve orange neon shirt with reflective lines, dark colored jeans, and light brown work boots.

Puga is believed to be in need of medical assistance.

CIT is asking anyone with information to call 911 or call the team directly at 915-832-4408.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content