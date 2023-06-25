El Paso County Sheriff looking for missing man

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Crisis Intervention Team of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding a missing person.

Jose Puga, 20, was reported missing on June 23. He was last seen in the 1300 block of Lomaland Dr. area.

Deputies say Puga was wearing a long sleeve orange neon shirt with reflective lines, dark colored jeans, and light brown work boots.

Puga is believed to be in need of medical assistance.

CIT is asking anyone with information to call 911 or call the team directly at 915-832-4408.