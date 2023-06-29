Crash snarls traffic along Anthony Gap outside El Paso

ANTHONY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- All east and westbound lanes are closed along the Anthony Gap after a crash.

Courtesy: NMDOT

NM-404 will remain closed as crews work to remove the wreckage.

Emergency crews are asking everyone to reduce speed, obey signs, and be cautious while passing emergency personnel and equipment.

Courtesy: NMDOT

They recommend that all drivers find an alternative route or expect delays.

Dona Ana County officials have not yet said how long the backup will last.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.