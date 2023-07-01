Skip to Content
Top Stories

Ignacio Ruiz selected as Superintendent of the Las Cruces Public Schools

LCPS
By
New
Published 2:24 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - In a vote of 5-0 the Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education elected Ignacio Ruiz as the new superintendent of the district.

Ruiz is a graduate of the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (ALAS) National Superintendent Academy and the McCort School of Public Policy at Georgetown.

He is currently an assistant superintendent for the Clark County School District in Nevada.

Ruiz starts on August 1, and his contract runs until June 30 2025 with an annual salary of $200,000 and standard district benefits. The agreement voted on by the board includes the contracting of an executive coach to help with the transition.  

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content