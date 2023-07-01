Ignacio Ruiz selected as Superintendent of the Las Cruces Public Schools

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - In a vote of 5-0 the Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education elected Ignacio Ruiz as the new superintendent of the district.

Ruiz is a graduate of the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (ALAS) National Superintendent Academy and the McCort School of Public Policy at Georgetown.

He is currently an assistant superintendent for the Clark County School District in Nevada.

Ruiz starts on August 1, and his contract runs until June 30 2025 with an annual salary of $200,000 and standard district benefits. The agreement voted on by the board includes the contracting of an executive coach to help with the transition.