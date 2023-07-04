Fireworks cause brush fire blocks from UTEP campus in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A brush fire broke out on the 2400 block of Campbell Tuesday afternoon, just after 1:30 p.m. That's just blocks from the UTEP campus.

Emergency crews are still on scene trying to get the situation under control.

According to first responders, vegetation in the area caught fire.

The smoke from the fire could be seen for several miles around.

KVIA

Initial reports from first responders on the scene indicate the cause of the fire could have been people setting off fireworks. Officials confirm with ABC-7 that they believe it started with fireworks. Fire officials tell ABC-7 that neighbors reported hearing fireworks.

Officials have not reported any injuries.

ABC-7 is still working to find additional details about the brush fire.

This is a developing story, be sure to check back for updates.