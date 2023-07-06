Fort Hancock man drives into oncoming traffic, causing crash that kills him and Horizon City man

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KVIA) -- Two Borderland residents are dead after Texas Department of Public Safety officials say they crashed while driving along I-10 East.

The crash happened 19 miles west of Sierra Blanca in Hudspeth County on July 5, 2023 just before 3 a.m.

Investigators say 60-year-old Fort Hancock resident Miguel Angel Soto was driving west in the eastbound lanes when he hit 39-year-old Horizon City resident Hermes Ivan Balderrama.

Both men were killed, with Soto being thrown from his car into the median.

Investigators say Soto was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Balderrama was wearing a seatbelt. His passenger was injured and taken to a hospital in El Paso. He is expected to survive.

Officials say the roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.