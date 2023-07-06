Star on the Mountain back on following vandalism

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's iconic Star on the Mountain will light up the side of the Franklin Mountains once again.

Last week, the El Paso Chamber, which takes care of the Star, said that someone vandalized the electrical structure. The Star was off for several nights as a result.

The Chamber says it is still looking for a suspect in the vandalism and is looking for ways to prevent future vandalism.

This is not the first time the star has suffered at the hands of vandals. It has also gone dark in the past after strong winds knocked out part of its infrastructure.

