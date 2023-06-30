El Paso’s Star on the Mountain vandalized, out until further notice

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chambers says it discovered early Friday morning that the Star on the Mountain was vandalized.

The Chamber, which operates the famous star, is still looking into the damage and is trying to figure out how much it will cost to fix. The Chamber notified police.

The Star will not light up until further notice. The Chamber says that it will let everyone know as soon as they get an estimate on when the Star will light up once again.

"We know the importance of the Star to our community, and we are working diligently to get it back up and operational quickly," a spokesperson stated.