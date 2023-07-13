El Pasoan accused of kidnapping 13-year-old in the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVIA) -- Investigators with the Harlingen Police Department say 18-year-old El Pasoan Felix Xavier Robles kidnapped a 13-year-old girl.

Police say Robles had been speaking with the girl over the internet. On July 8, investigators say Robles drove to Harlingen, Texas in the Rio Grande Valley and picked up the girl from her home without her parents' consent.

Police say they tracked the pair to Mathis, Texas, north of Corpus Christi. Mathis Police Department officers detained Robles and returned him to Harlingen.

Officials in Harlingen charged Robles with aggravated kidnapping, trafficking of a person, and online solicitation of a minor. He was booked on a combined $700,000 bond.