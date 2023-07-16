Eastbound lanes of I-10, Vinton Road to N. Mesa closed to all traffic until Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A 48-hour closure of I-10 East from Vinton Road. to N. Mesa Street started Sunday at 6 a.m. It will be closed to traffic until Tuesday, July 18 at 6 a.m.

Traffic heading eastbound will need to take Exit 2 and continue to S. Desert Blvd. Traffic can re-enter the I-10 past N. Mesa Street.

It is part of TxDOT's I-10 Widening Project focusing on the median of I-10 between Los Mochis and Helen of Troy Drives.

The closure allows crews to move barriers and prepare the new driving surface.

On Tuesday, July 18 the I-10 reopens to eastbound traffic.

Off-ramps from Transmountain to Redd Road will be closed with a temporary on-ramp opening along those roads.

The direct connector ramp from Transmountain Road to I-10 East will also be closed for a month, according to TxDOT.

Two lanes will be open in the work zone area with I-10 eastbound reduced to one lane at Transmountain Road for about twelve months.