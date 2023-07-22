El Paso Police ask the public for help in finding missing woman

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Pas Police Department is asking the public to help find 83-year-old Ernestina Ramirez Torres.

Police issued a Local Silver Alert just just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Torres requires medications for a medical condition.

She is a Hispanic woman, 5'1" and weighs about 160 pounds.

Torres was last seen at 2 p.m. Saturday. Police say is wearing black pants, a green glitter blouse, tan sandals and is carrying a purse.

It is believed she may have crossed into Juarez.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Ernestina Ramirez Torres is asked to call police at 915-832-4400.