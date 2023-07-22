Lightning strike causes fire in Lincoln National Forest

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KVIA) - Lincoln National Forest says lightning ignited a fire just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Marble Fire is east of Alamogordo, New Mexico in the foothills.

The fire has burned about six acres but authorities say there is danger of it spreading due to the location.

Two single engine airtankers are working to bring the fire under control, and additional fire crews are heading to the area.

Lincoln National Forest officials add no homes or structures have been damaged.