Two women are hospitalized with gun shot wounds, sheriff’s say

Published 10:30 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso County Sheriff is currently investigated an incident in Fabens, Texas that sent two women to a hospital.

Deputies responded to the 1100 block of NE Camp early Saturday morning after a call came in to 911 reporting someone was injured.

The two women were taken the a hospital in Fabens and then transferred to a hospital in El Paso for further treatment.

No word on the severity of the injuries.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office say they appear to be gun shot wounds and have an investigation underway.

This story will be updated as information becomes available, online and on-air.

Yvonne Suarez

