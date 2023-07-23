FC Juarez preparing for League Cup debut with upcoming match against FC Austin

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) - The Bravos are taking their talents across the border, as FC Juarez is set to play FC Austin on Saturday, July 29th.

Clubs from Liga MX and Major League Soccer are competing for the Leagues Cup. The tournament began in 2019, with teams from Liga MX winning both tournaments that have taken place.

Bravos head coach Diego Mejia spoke with the media while he and his team were a guest at the El Paso Locomotive match against Oakland.

Coach Mejia was asked about his team's excitement for League Cup play, "I'm very happy for the start of the tournament because truthfully, the players have responded very well to the expectations we have set for them. Our squad is young but full of talent. As I say on many interviews, we are building a team, a club and what better way to do that than with good results."

FC Juarez has been placed in Group H, which includes fellow Liga MX team Mazatlán FC, and MLS team FC Austin.

The tournament now includes 15 groups with three teams in each group, bringing the total number of squads to 45.