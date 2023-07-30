Skip to Content
Man dies due to severe head injury following crash in Horizon City

10:55 PM
9:05 PM

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff's said a man in his 20's has died following a crash in East El Paso County.

The crashed happened just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Eastlake Blvd and Rojas Dr.

28-year-old Carlos Balandran was driving north on Eastlake early Sunday morning, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Balandran was unable to control his speed and crashed into a Kia SUV that was driving ahead of him.

Balandran was not wearing a seatbelt, and suffered a severe head injury, according to El Paso County Sheriff's.

He later died as a result of his injuries.

This is the seventh traffic fatality in the County, compared nine at this time last year.

Samuel Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

