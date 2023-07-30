Two men arrested following reports of large fight in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two men in their early 20's are now in El Paso Police custody following reports of a large fight on July 29th, 2023.

The fight was reported at 2:14 a.m. Saturday morning, at the 1400 block of Zaragoza.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrived at the scene and saw 23-year-old Kenado Robert Mack shoot a gun in the air. The trooper then noticed Mack leave the area in a white Nissan Rouge.

Police were then informed and stopped the car at the 1300 block of Zaragoza.

A Glock 23 handgun was found in the vehicle, and 22-year-old Tiberias Ezekeil Goodin was seen in possession of cocaine, according to El Paso Police.

Mack faces charges of Discharge Firearm in Certain Municipalities, and faces a $5,000 bond.

Goodin has been charged with possession of cocaine and faces a $2,000 bond.

Both men have been booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.