VINTON, Texas (KVIA) -- The Vinton Steel LLC mill caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, company officials say the casting area caught fire. They report that the fire caused structural damage. No one was injured in the blaze, according to the company.

A company spokesperson says that crews put out the fire quickly.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The plant is located on the 8100 block of Border Steel Road in Vinton.