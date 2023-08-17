Person shoots through Clint border barrier at Border Patrol agents

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Border Patrol officials say a group of agents were shot at from the Mexican side of the border barrier this morning.

Officials say the shooting happened in Clint at about 7 AM. The agents were in the process of apprehending a group of migrants who had allegedly entered the U.S. illegally when they saw a man brandish a handgun and fire at the agents.

Officials say that the agents and the apprehended migrants took cover and no one was injured.

"The incident is under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation El Paso Field Office," a spokesperson told ABC-7.