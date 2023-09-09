Skip to Content
Top Stories

Crews repairing water main break in Far East El Paso

By
Published 11:08 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water crews are fixing a water main break in Far East El Paso.

It is happening on Tierra Este Road. The area between Tierra Arroyo and Tierra Nogal is closed as repairs are made.

An El Paso Water spokesperson says the company does not have an estimated fix time for the water main break.

Avoid the area if possible and use the ABC-7 TrafficTracker to find an alternate route.

We will update you when El Paso Water gives us an estimated fix time.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content