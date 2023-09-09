Crews repairing water main break in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water crews are fixing a water main break in Far East El Paso.

It is happening on Tierra Este Road. The area between Tierra Arroyo and Tierra Nogal is closed as repairs are made.

An El Paso Water spokesperson says the company does not have an estimated fix time for the water main break.

Avoid the area if possible and use the ABC-7 TrafficTracker to find an alternate route.

We will update you when El Paso Water gives us an estimated fix time.