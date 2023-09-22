Convicted murderer found guilty of attacking Las Cruces courtroom security officer

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- In October of 2022, just minutes after a jury found him guilty of murdering his stepfather, 31-year-old Alejandro Nevarez turned towards a court security deputy and pounced. Nevarez tackled the deputy to the ground, punching him until other officers pulled him off.

On September 21, 2023, another jury found Nevarez guilty of battery upon a peace officer and resisting an officer. Once again, just minutes after the jury read its guilty verdict, Nevarez turned and attacked a security deputy. Again, other officers had to pull Nevarez off the deputy.

The court still needs to sentence Nevarez for his March courtroom attack. He is already serving 16 years for the murder of his stepfather.