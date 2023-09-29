Parents voice concerns over safety at Canutillo High School amidst fights and online threats

CANUTILLO, TX (KVIA) -- Concerns over safety intensify at Canutillo High School. In the past week, the school has reported multiple fights on campus, leaving students and parents worried about the well-being of their children.

The situation reached a critical point yesterday when threats spread on social media, alleging that a prison gang was taking control of the school. These rumors led to parents rushing to the school to pick up their children, fearing for their safety.

Ana Sanchez, one of the concerned parents, expressed her frustration, saying, "We were not notified. The school was not placed on lockdown or anything of the sort. The way I found out was that my daughter and son reached out to me to let me know that this was happening at the school."

In response to these concerns, Canutillo Independent School District (ISD) issued a statement. Stating that the district's police department had thoroughly investigated the threats and deemed them unreliable. Despite this reassurance, many parents, like Sanchez, remain uncertain about the situation.

“As a parent, I care about the safety of my children and whether it's true or not, you know, it's still up in the air to see if it is true or not. But the safety of my children come first,” says Sanchez.

The school has taken steps to enhance security measures. Officers from the El Paso Police Department Gang Unit are on campus, in addition to the presence of Canutillo ISD Police.

According to a Gustavo Reveles, spokesperson for Canutillo ISD, six students have been arrested, and 17 others have faced suspensions or expulsions in connection to the recent fights.

Reveles also mentioned that they are actively investigating the social media posts to identify the source of the threats that circulated yesterday.