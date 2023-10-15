Power restored to 3,800 El Paso Electric customers in West El Paso

UPDATE: El Paso Electric crews worked quickly to restore power to the West El Paso area affected by a power outage. They say a big may have flown into a substation in the area causing the outage.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Electric outage map shows about 3,874 customers are without power since 3:05 p.m. Sunday in the N. Mesa and Lomas Del Rey area.

Crews with El Paso Electric are working to find the cause of the outage in order to restore service.

They estimated about two hours for power to return, the map outage message states around 5:15 p.m.

EPE says it could be an issue at a substation in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as information becomes available.