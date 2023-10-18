Ahead of tonight’s game: Sun Bowl Stadium policies and tailgating reminders
EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- As the excitement builds for the 100th meeting between the UTEP Miners and the NMSU Aggies, it's essential to be well-prepared for tonight.
Before you make your way to the Sun Bowl, make sure you are aware of the stadium's clear bag policy: “Approved bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and not exceed 12" in width by 6" depth by 12" in height.”
To expedite the entry process, fans are advised to download their tickets at home. This is important as reception in the stadium can slow down with a large number of people entering. Be prepared and help keep the lines moving swiftly.
Tailgating:
- Parking spaces are first-come, first-serve, so plan to arrive early to secure a spot.
- Each parking space allows for one tailgate setup, which includes your car, canopies, and cooking area.
- Keep your tailgating activities within 4 feet in front of or behind your car to allow space for other fans.
- Remember that glass containers are not allowed anywhere on campus during game day.
- If you wish to play music, do so within your individual tailgate area to respect other fans.
- Food and drinks brought for tailgating are for personal consumption only, no sales are allowed.
- Properly dispose of all trash personally, keeping the environment clean and enjoyable for everyone.
- Lastly, have fun, but do so responsibly, as Jim Senter advises, "Let's be smart and wise about the consumption that we have. And that way, everybody has a good experience. The last thing we would ever want is for anybody to leave here and hurt themselves or hurt other people because they've enjoyed tailgating activities too much."