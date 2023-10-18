Ahead of tonight’s game: Sun Bowl Stadium policies and tailgating reminders

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- As the excitement builds for the 100th meeting between the UTEP Miners and the NMSU Aggies, it's essential to be well-prepared for tonight.

Before you make your way to the Sun Bowl, make sure you are aware of the stadium's clear bag policy: “Approved bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and not exceed 12" in width by 6" depth by 12" in height.”

To expedite the entry process, fans are advised to download their tickets at home. This is important as reception in the stadium can slow down with a large number of people entering. Be prepared and help keep the lines moving swiftly.

Tailgating: