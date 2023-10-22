Skip to Content
Second Chance Wildlife Rescue raising awareness and funds

Second Chance Wildlife Rescue
Second Chance Wildlife Rescue
Second Chance Wildlife Rescue
Second Chance Wildlife Rescue
Published 3:01 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Second Chance Wildlife Rescue is hosting a fundraiser to continue providing care for injured wildlife in all of West Texas and Southern New Mexico.

"We are the only full time wildlife rehabilitation center in our region dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating wildlife for release back into the wild," says Dr. David Angerstein, Lead Rehabilitator for the rescue.

The organization is providing information on the efforts by the wildlife rescue at their annual fundraiser at La Havana Bar and Grill. The fundraiser includes food vendors, silent auctions, door prizes and entertainment by local artists Jessica Flores and "Oscar and Gary".

All the funding from today's fundraiser go towards maintaining and running the facility. Most of their funding comes from grants and donations.

The rescue started a capital campaign to raise $200,000 back in 2017 after acquiring seven acres to establish the largest wildlife rehabilitation facility in the area.

The planned facility would include buildings for intake, treatment, surgeries, intensive care, and recovery areas.

