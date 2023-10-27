Halloween spending breaking records this year: tips to save

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The average Halloween spending per person this year is $108.24, according to the National Retail Federation. In total, Americans are expected to splurge $12.2 billion on this holiday. Inflation has driven up the cost of Halloween staples, making it essential to save where you can.

Here are some tips for cutting costs:

1. Make a Budget: Before heading out for Halloween shopping, set a budget to avoid overspending.

2. Costume Swaps: Don't rush to buy new costumes. Ask friends and family if they have any costumes you can borrow or swap.

3. Get Creative: Search your home for items that can complement your costume. DIY, do it yourself, is a fantastic way to stand out.

4. Potluck Parties: If you're hosting a Halloween party, consider turning it into a potluck. Sharing favorite recipes can save you money and make the party even more enjoyable.

5. Post-Halloween Sales: Take advantage of the sales to buy your decorations for next year, and the years to come. Reduce, reuse, recycle!