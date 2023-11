EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in El Paso's Lower Valley late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just before midnight on Tuesday, October 31st, according to first responders.

The shots were fired at the 8600 block of North Loop.

