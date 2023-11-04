Spectrum customers experiencing service outage

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Thousands of Spectrum customers in El Paso are experiencing service outages throughout the city after a fiber optic line was damaged, according to Charter Communications, parent company of Spectrum.

Spectrum crews are working on restoration of services.

According to an email sent out to customers, the outage started at 10:45 a.m. Saturday and they say, ” it has been confirmed to be related to a Transport fiber event impacting the Texas market.”

Spectrum Hub Engineers are said to be in El Paso and Dallas Hub to help the Transport team reroute services.

The number of customers affected by this issue has not been confirmed by Spectrum, and there is no estimated time if restoration being reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available to our newsroom.