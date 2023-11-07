Skip to Content
Pedestrian dies after serious crash in East El Paso

Published 8:09 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man is dead after El Paso police say he was hit by a car on the eastside.

The collision happened near North Lee Trevino Drive and George Archer Drive just before 7:00 Tuesday evening.

Police say the man was walking at the time of the crash. Emergency crews rushed him to the hospital where he died.

Special Traffic Investigators with the El Paso Police Department are looking into the cause of the crash.

ABC-7 is working to learn what led up to the collision. Check back for updates.

