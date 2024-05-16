Skip to Content
Eric Scogin stepping down as Bel Air head football coach

today at 9:06 PM
Published 9:05 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The Bel Air Highlanders are now in search for their next head football coach.

Thursday, it was confirmed to ABC-7 that coach Eric Scogin is stepping down as the team's head coach.

Scogin has been the head football coach at Bel Air High School since 2019.

In his five seasons with the Highlanders, Scogin helped turn the program around into one of the best teams in district 1-5A division 1.

He led the Highlanders to back-to-back 8 win seasons, and four playoff appearances.

Last season, Bel Air ended the season with an 8-3 record and finished second in district 1-5A division 1.

The Highlanders hosted a bi-district round playoff game, but were defeated by the Amarillo Sandies.

The search is now underway for the team's next head coach.

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

