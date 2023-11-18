Las Cruces Police say teen driving stolen SUV, rolls over pinning woman underneath

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - Las Cruces Police are investigating a rollover crash they say resulted in the death of a woman in her 20s.

It happened after midnight Saturday in the parking lot of Young Park.

Police investigators determined Leilani Solis, 20, was ejected from a 2017 Hyundai Tucson as it rolled over and landed on top of her. Solis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 16-year-old driver of the SUV was taken into custody.

Information gathered through the police investigation showed the SUV had been reported stolen earlier in the day. It had been seen at least three times by Las Cruces Police officers who attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Police say the driver failed to stop and the officers did not engage in a pursuit, according to a release by police.

At midnight the owner of the SUV noticed her vehicle at Young Park, called police and tried to confront three teenagers in the SUV as they sped onto Walnut Street, according to the police release.

At that point police say the teen driver went back into the parking lot and followed the owner who was walking through the area. That is when police say the driver accelerated striking a curb causing the SUV to roll over.

Police say the 16-year-old driver and two 15-year-old teen boys got out of the SUV and fled the scene.

Members of the police and fire department were called out in reference to a single-vehicle rollover.

Officers were able to find the driver and one of the teen passengers. Both were taken into custody. The third teen boy has not been located.

The driver is facing homicide by vehicle, two counts of child abuse, three counts of aggravated fleeing from an officer, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, failure to report a crash, render aid, criminal damage to property, and receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle.

Police have not identified him because he is a juvenile, and he was booked into the juvenile section of the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

No charges were filed against the two teen passengers.